Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 289,492 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company's stock after selling 289,492 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP's holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 148,883 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,337 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $910,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,867.56. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,619,174.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,935. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,271 shares of company stock valued at $32,021,671 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

