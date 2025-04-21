Bridgewater Associates LP Has $243,000 Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,912 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coursera by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 63,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coursera by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199,050 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,651,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUR opened at $7.31 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

