Bridgewater Associates LP Has $212,000 Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,063.50. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. The trade was a 4.63 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $116.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.