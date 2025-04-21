Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,358,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,947 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 54,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $24,739,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.84.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

