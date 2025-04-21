Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $212,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,369,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 501,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

In related news, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEOG opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $952.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

