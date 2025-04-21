Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Purchases 25,182 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 25,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,377.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,215,593.14. This trade represents a 7.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.4 %

BATRA stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 376.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.