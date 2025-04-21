Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $4,543,236.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.35, for a total transaction of $4,543,236.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,982.85. This trade represents a 20.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total transaction of $4,509,655.60.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.21, for a total transaction of $4,585,086.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total value of $17,469,144.00.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.4 %

PEN stock opened at $276.62 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.47 and its 200 day moving average is $252.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 813.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 893.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.93.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

