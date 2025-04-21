Analysts Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $106.75

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,613,715. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,680,000 after acquiring an additional 53,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 134,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $101.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

