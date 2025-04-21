DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $16.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 978.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG opened at $7.95 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

