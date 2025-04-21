Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$51.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$53.00 to C$46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$59.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

BDGI opened at C$36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$871.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.48. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$33.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.12.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Mary Jordan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,456.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

