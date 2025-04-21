Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $907.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $234,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

