Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ADSK opened at $259.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

