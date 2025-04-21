Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.59.
Several analysts have issued reports on AYA shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 3.8 %
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.