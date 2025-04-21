Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYA shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 3.8 %

About Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of AYA opened at C$11.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.53 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

