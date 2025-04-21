Head-To-Head Survey: Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gen Digital and Varonis Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gen Digital $3.90 billion 3.86 $616.00 million $1.02 23.97 Varonis Systems $550.95 million 8.25 -$95.76 million ($0.86) -46.97

Gen Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gen Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

81.4% of Gen Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Gen Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gen Digital and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gen Digital 0 1 0 3 3.50 Varonis Systems 0 5 13 1 2.79

Gen Digital currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $57.11, indicating a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Gen Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Gen Digital has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gen Digital and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gen Digital 16.32% 58.83% 7.98% Varonis Systems -17.38% -20.35% -6.85%

Summary

Gen Digital beats Varonis Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc. engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats. It also provides identity protection solutions, including LifeLock Identity Theft Protection, Avast and AVG Secure Identity, Norton Identity Theft Protection, and Dark Web Monitoring for monitoring of credit reports, financial accounts, the dark web, and social media accounts to help safeguard customers’ personal information. In addition, the company offers Virtual Private Network (VPN) solutions under Norton, Avast and AVG brands to enhance security and online privacy that allows customers to securely transmit and access private information, such as passwords, bank details, and credit card numbers, when using public Wi-Fi on PCs, Macs, and mobile iOS and Android devices; AntiTrack and Secure Browser products which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity anonymous while browsing online; and Privacy Monitor Assistant and BreachGuard products for removing customers’ data from public data broker sites; and ReputationDefender, a white glove service that helps customers manage all aspects of their personal branding online, including search results, social media sites, and overall web presence. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and changed its name to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022. Gen Digital Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. It offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides data Classification engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It serves its products to financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, technology, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education and construction, and engineering sectors. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and resellers. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

