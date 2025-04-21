Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Janone Price Performance
ALTS stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Janone has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About Janone
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Janone
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Janone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.