Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter.
OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $503.99 million, a PE ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.51. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
