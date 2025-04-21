Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $503.99 million, a PE ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.51. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

