Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $10.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ARDX stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $191,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,544.33. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 199,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $993,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,937,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,669,447.35. This trade represents a 11.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,076 shares of company stock worth $823,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,141,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 767,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 547,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

