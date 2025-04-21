Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) vs. Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carmell 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 8 11 0 2.58

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $43.88, indicating a potential upside of 160.27%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Carmell.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell $32,839.00 99.44 -$15.44 million N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $940.20 million 1.19 -$222.61 million ($1.46) -11.55

Carmell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22% Tandem Diabetes Care -14.84% -44.19% -11.99%

Risk & Volatility

Carmell has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Carmell on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

