Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $20.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Triumph Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

