Contrasting Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millrose Properties and Tejon Ranch”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties $434.01 million 9.15 N/A N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $41.89 million 10.63 $3.27 million $0.11 150.59

Tejon Ranch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Millrose Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

60.6% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Millrose Properties and Tejon Ranch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 0 1 1 3.50 Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 0.00

Millrose Properties presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Millrose Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Millrose Properties is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Profitability

This table compares Millrose Properties and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A Tejon Ranch -0.57% -0.05% -0.04%

Summary

Millrose Properties beats Tejon Ranch on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, a power plant lease, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to various auto service stations with convenience stores, fast-food operations, service diner-style restaurant, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and package of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios in package of land. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on package of land in the Antelope Valley; and leases package of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1843 and is based in Lebec, California.

