Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $182.47

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

