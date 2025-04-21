Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $114,498.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $218,490.30. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $511,071.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,841.81. This represents a 6.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.