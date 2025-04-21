Financial Review: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Sunergy and Navitas Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor $83.30 million 4.16 -$145.43 million ($0.45) -4.04

China Sunergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Navitas Semiconductor 1 1 5 0 2.57

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $3.82, suggesting a potential upside of 109.97%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Risk and Volatility

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Sunergy and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor -84.61% -23.64% -20.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats China Sunergy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

