The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 25.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,240,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 358,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

