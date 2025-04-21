Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Head to Head Comparison

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 5.02% 5.40% 3.13% Kimbell Royalty Partners 11.33% 5.82% 3.05%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Greenfire Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00

Greenfire Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.31%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.81%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $822.97 million 0.44 -$100.50 million $1.18 4.40 Kimbell Royalty Partners $310.65 million 4.32 $66.54 million ($0.11) -114.11

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenfire Resources. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenfire Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

