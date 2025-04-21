Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Price Target at C$22.50

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Stock Average Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.