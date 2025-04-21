MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $20.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

MLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLNK

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.96.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.