Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STOK. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. This trade represents a 6.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $143,332. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

