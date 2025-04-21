Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Zumiez Price Performance
Zumiez stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
