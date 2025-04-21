Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Zumiez Price Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Zumiez Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 435,905 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 250,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 176,953 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 691,879 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 172,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,152 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 128,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,424 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 104,892 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

