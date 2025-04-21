WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 36.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 272,479 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,456.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 345,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 323,223 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WCBR opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $112.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

