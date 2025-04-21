Analysts Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Target Price at $192.40

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG stock opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,975,000 after buying an additional 373,696 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,405,000 after buying an additional 187,290 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,683,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.