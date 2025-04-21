Critical Survey: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies -815.73% -106.07% -76.17% Vaxcyte N/A -23.53% -22.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $15.73 million 10.44 -$72.73 million ($5.00) -1.60 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($3.80) -8.07

This table compares DBV Technologies and Vaxcyte”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DBV Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DBV Technologies and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 9 1 3.10

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.95%. Vaxcyte has a consensus target price of $136.50, indicating a potential upside of 345.35%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats DBV Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company’s earlier stage research programs includes vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

