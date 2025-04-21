Critical Survey: Toast (NYSE:TOST) & Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV)

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Betawave and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Betawave alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 0.00 Toast 0 13 10 0 2.43

Toast has a consensus price target of $40.09, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Toast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Betawave.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Toast $4.96 billion 3.42 -$246.00 million ($0.01) -3,430.40

This table compares Betawave and Toast”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Betawave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Profitability

This table compares Betawave and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A Toast 0.40% 1.54% 0.93%

Risk and Volatility

Betawave has a beta of -7.39, meaning that its stock price is 839% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Toast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toast beats Betawave on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betawave

(Get Free Report)

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Betawave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betawave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.