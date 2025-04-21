EQT (EQT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

EQT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.