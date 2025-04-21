PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $520.42 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI opened at $97.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $432,816.16. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.