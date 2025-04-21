Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AERT opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Aeries Technology has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter. Aeries Technology had a net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,170.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeries Technology stock. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc ( NASDAQ:AERT Free Report ) by 444.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211,945 shares during the quarter. Aeries Technology makes up 0.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned about 3.34% of Aeries Technology worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

