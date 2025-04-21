Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aeries Technology Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ AERT opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Aeries Technology has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.93.
Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter. Aeries Technology had a net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,170.47%.
About Aeries Technology
Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.
