Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

IBKR opened at $159.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $181.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 193,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,950,000 after buying an additional 1,476,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

