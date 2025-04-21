Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

