Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $207.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average of $229.95. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,707,000 after purchasing an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,751,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after buying an additional 697,630 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,002,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

