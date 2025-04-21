CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Shares of CRVL stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CorVel by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CorVel by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
