StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Triumph Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

