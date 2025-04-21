Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.35 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $124.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,493.88. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,386.15. The trade was a 25.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,052,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 67,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.8% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

