Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GORO

Gold Resource Trading Down 4.5 %

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 669.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155,664 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 251,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.