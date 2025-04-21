Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PGC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $143,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,375.11. This trade represents a 11.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $179,627.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,179.68. The trade was a 4.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,633 shares of company stock worth $1,716,024. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

