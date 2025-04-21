Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 1.0 %
PGC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.
About Peapack-Gladstone Financial
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
