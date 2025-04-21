Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAFC stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

