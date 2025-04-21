Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hanmi Financial Price Performance
HAFC stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.59.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
Hanmi Financial Company Profile
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
