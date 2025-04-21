Invesco (IVZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Invesco to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

