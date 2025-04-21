Renasant (RNST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) is projected to release its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant Trading Up 0.5 %

RNST opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.93. Renasant has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Insider Activity at Renasant

In other Renasant news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,757.92. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

