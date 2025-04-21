StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.26.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. Hess has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

