Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $13.00 price target on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 256.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

