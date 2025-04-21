Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TTNP opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.27.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Pharmaceuticals
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.